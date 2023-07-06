Kennedy was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Kennedy made a spot start for the Reds on Tuesday versus the Nationals and surrendered four earned runs on five hits and two walks over five innings. He'll return to a rotation role at Louisville.
