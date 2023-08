Kennedy will start for the Reds on Friday versus the Blue Jays, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Kennedy is getting a likely-brief look in the Cincinnati rotation as Nick Lodolo (lower leg) completes his minor-league rehab assignment. The 29-year-old right-hander owns a career 6.42 ERA in 33.2 major-league innings and is not a recommended fantasy streamer.