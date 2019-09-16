Colon's contract was purchased from Triple-A Louisville on Monday.

The 30-year-old has 142 big-league games on his belt for the Royals and Marlins, though none have come since 2017. He owns a .252/.315/.315 career slash line with just a single home run. He recorded a .300/.372/.443 slash line in 136 games for Louisville this season (good for a 110 wRC+), though he's unlikely to be anything more than a bench option over the final two weeks of the season.

