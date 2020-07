Colon had his contract selected by the Reds on Friday and was added to the 30-man roster.

The 31-year-old was in camp as a non-roster invitee and was able to show enough for the team to justify creating room for him on the 40-man roster. Colon appeared in eight games for the Reds in 2019 and spent most of the season at Triple-A Louisville, where he had a .300/.372/.443 slash line in 136 games. He's unlikely to see significant playing time as a reserve infielder.