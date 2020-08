Colon went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in a win over the Tigers in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader.

Colon gave the Reds some extra cushion with his two-run single in the seventh inning. Prior to Sunday, the 31-year-old had gone hitless in three at-bats this season. At the moment, there's no room for him to get regular playing time in the Cincinnati lineup.