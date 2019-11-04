Reds' Christian Colon: Outrighted to Triple-A
Colon cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville on Monday.
The 30-year-old saw his first major-league action since 2017 last year, recording three hits in six at-bats with one run and one RBI. Colon will now return to the Triple-A level, where he hit .300/.372/.443 with 10 home runs and 70 RBI in 2019.
