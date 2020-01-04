Reds' Christian Colon: Returning to Reds
Colon signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Saturday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
Colon spent most of last season with Triple-A Louisville, but he managed to appear in eight games for the Reds at the end of the season prior to being outrighted to Triple-A in November. The 30-year-old hit .300/.372/.443 with 70 RBI and 24 stolen bases with Triple-A Louisville last season, and he'll likely be a non-roster invitee during spring training in 2020.
