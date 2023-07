The Reds have selected Burns with the 141st overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Burns might be the best defensive catcher in the entire class, as he boasts a 70-grade arm and he might be a 70-grade defender overall. Of course, if he had a decent bat at all, he would have come off the board much earlier. The righty-hitting Burns slashed .307/.374/.608 with a 25 percent strikeout rate this spring for Long Beach State after logging a .666 OPS last summer on the Cape.