Casali signed a one-year, $950k contract with the Reds on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Casali will return to Cincinnati after serving as the team's backup catcher for a chunk of the 2018 campaign. The 30-year-old hit a solid .293/.355/.450 with four homers in 52 games for the Reds last season, but his path to playing time remains firmly blocked by Tucker Barnhart heading into 2019.

