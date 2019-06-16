Casali is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Casali heads to the bench after starting each of the past three games behind the plate and going 2-for-9 with a pair of home runs. While Casali's .837 OPS greatly exceeds Tucker Barnhart's mark (.623), the latter player still looks like the Reds' top option behind the plate thanks to his greater familiarity with the pitching staff and reputation as a solid defensive backstop.