Casali went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run, a double, four RBI and two runs scored Friday against the Nationals.

Casili didn't waste much time in this one, giving the Reds an early five-run lead in the first inning with the help of a three-run blast to left. He would later double home a run in the fourth inning. The 30-year-old backstop has seen an uptick in playing time of late, likely due to his recent hot hitting. Casili has now reached safely in four of his last five contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories