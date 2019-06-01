Casali went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run, a double, four RBI and two runs scored Friday against the Nationals.

Casili didn't waste much time in this one, giving the Reds an early five-run lead in the first inning with the help of a three-run blast to left. He would later double home a run in the fourth inning. The 30-year-old backstop has seen an uptick in playing time of late, likely due to his recent hot hitting. Casili has now reached safely in four of his last five contests.