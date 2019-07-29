Manager David Bell said Sunday that Casali (knee) is "getting close" to resuming baseball activities, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Casali has been on the 10-day injured list since July 18 with the right knee issue and is expected to miss up to a month with the injury, per Sheldon. While the fact that Casali is progressing as anticipated suggests he's on track to return from the IL around mid-August, the Reds won't be able to pin down a target date for the backstop's return until he begins logging on-field work on a regular basis.