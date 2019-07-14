Casali went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and an additional run scored in Saturday's 17-9 win over the Rockies.

Casali has enjoyed life at altitude through the first two games of the series in Colorado, notching two-hit performances in both contests. He could get a breather Sunday as the Reds and Rockies wrap up the series with a day game, but Casali remains locked in as the Reds' No. 1 catcher with Tucker Barnhart (oblique) not believed to be close to returning from the 10-day injured list.