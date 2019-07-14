Reds' Curt Casali: Connects on fifth home run
Casali went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and an additional run scored in Saturday's 17-9 win over the Rockies.
Casali has enjoyed life at altitude through the first two games of the series in Colorado, notching two-hit performances in both contests. He could get a breather Sunday as the Reds and Rockies wrap up the series with a day game, but Casali remains locked in as the Reds' No. 1 catcher with Tucker Barnhart (oblique) not believed to be close to returning from the 10-day injured list.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.