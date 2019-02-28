Reds' Curt Casali: Could return in one week
Casali (hip) thinks he'll be back in game action in a week, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Initial reports suggested that Casali wouldn't be ready for game action until mid-March, giving him just two weeks to prepare for Opening Day, but he appears to be a week ahead of that timeline. He'll have the inside shot on the Reds' backup catcher job if healthy, though the team also has Kyle Farmer and Rule 5 pick Connor Joe in camp.
