Casali will get the start behind the plate for Friday's season opener against the Tigers, batting ninth.

Casali started 57 games as the Reds' catcher last season, compared to 87 for Tucker Barnhart. It's possible that his Opening Day start is a sign that Casali will be the personal catcher for his college teammate Sonny Gray this season, though it's also possible that the backstops' workloads will be more equal this year. Casali did outhit Barnhart in 2019, posting a .251/.331/.411 slash line compared to Barhnart's .231/.328/.380 mark.