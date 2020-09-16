Casali will start at catcher and will bat ninth Wednesday against the Pirates.

He'll be behind the dish for the second time in the series while top backstop Tucker Barnhart rests. Barnhart's greater familiarity with the Cincinnati pitching staff and his ability to control the run game may be enough to maintain his spot atop the depth chart, but if the 24-26 Reds fade from the playoff race during the final week of the season, manager David Bell could hand more starts to Casali or Tyler Stephenson.