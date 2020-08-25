site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Curt Casali: Hits fourth long ball
Casali went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Brewers.
Casali got the Reds on the board with his homer off Brett Anderson in the sixth. The backstop is hitting .179/.319/.513 while handling the short side of a catching platoon with Tucker Barnhart.
