Casali (knee) is expected to land on the 10-day injured list, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Casali exited Monday's series opener against the Cubs with right knee soreness, and while the backstop downplayed the severity of the issue, it turns out it will force him to miss at least 10 days. With Tucker Barnhart (oblique) and Kyle Farmer (head) also dealing with injuries, Juan Graterol should handle the majority of catching duties for the Reds.