Casali (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

This was expected. The move is retroactive to Tuesday, so Casali will be eligible to return July 26 should he prove ready. Ryan Lavarnway was signed to a big-league contract in a corresponding roster move and should share catching duties with Juan Graterol until one of Casali, Tucker Barnhart (oblique) or Kyle Farmer (concussion) returns from the injured list.

