Despite struggling this spring, hitting .118/.318/.118 in 22 plate appearances, Casali's roster spot for Opening Day was secured when the Reds optioned Tyler Stephenson to Triple-A Louisville.

This was never really a job battle, at least to start. But Casali could be at risk later in the season, should Stephenson tear it up at Louisville. There are some rumors however that MLB will expand rosters to account for an accelerated return to action, which would then allow the Reds to carry three catchers.