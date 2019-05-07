Casali went 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and a run in Monday's 12-4 win over the Giants.

Casali drew the nod behind the plate with top backstop Tucker Barnhart resting after three consecutive starts. Though Barnhart is batting just .188 on the season, his Gold Glove-caliber defense shouldn't result in him bowing out of the lineup much more than once or twice per week. As a result, Casali is unlikely to see his opportunities grow anytime soon.