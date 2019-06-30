Casali will start at catcher and bat ninth Sunday against the Cubs, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Casali will draw a sixth consecutive turn behind the dish and should operate as the Reds' primary backstop for the foreseeable future with Tucker Barnhart (oblique) facing an extended absence. The surge in playing time makes Casali a must-own player in NL-only formats and probably makes him worth grabbing in deeper mixed leagues that start two backstops as well. Casali's .756 OPS on the season places him 18th among all catchers who have received at least 140 plate appearances this season.