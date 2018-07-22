Casali went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Pirates.

In 19 games since joining the Reds. Casali is slashing .304/.385/.500 with two homers. His career production doesn't suggest he'll be able to keep up this pace for long, but GMs in deep NL-only formats can probably find a use for any catcher while he's hot at the plate.

More News
Our Latest Stories