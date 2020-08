Casali went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a hit-by-pitch in a 5-0 win over the Royals in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Casali went deep in the sixth inning off Royals reliever Gabe Speier to produce the Reds' final run of the contest. The long ball was Casali's third of the year to go with three RBI and five runs scored across 40 plate appearances. Expect the 31-year-old to see little playing time as Tucker Barnhart makes most of the starts at catcher.