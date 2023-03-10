The Reds are planning to carry three catchers on their Opening Day roster, which means that both Casali and Luke Maile will make the team as backups behind Tyler Stephenson, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Not only that, but with Stephenson getting a lot of his playing time at first base or DH, Casali and Maile will get 2-3 starts week. The current plan is for Stephenson to start four of every 10 games at catcher.