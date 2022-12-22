Casali signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with a mutual option for 2024 with the Reds on Thursday.
Casali had the best stretch of his career offensively with the Reds from 2018-20 when he posted a .785 OPS with 18 home runs over 485 plate appearances. He'll be aided by Great American Ball Park again but will be behind Tyler Stephenson on the depth chart and will also have to contend with Luke Maile for at-bats.
