Casali (hip) is unlikely to play in spring training games until mid-March, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The party line from the Reds is that they still expect him to be ready for the start of the season, but will two weeks of game action be enough to get his timing down? The Reds can afford to be patient with Casali's return, having traded for Kyle Farmer and selected Connor Joe in the Rule 5 draft.