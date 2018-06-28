Casali went 2-for-4 in Wednesday's win over the Braves, raising his production with the Reds to .407/.448/.630 in 30 plate appearances.

The former Tampa Bay Rays catcher has been used sparingly as Tucker Barnhart's caddy, having sat the previous four games. But he's done more than an adequate job in replacing Devin Mesoarco as the backup.

