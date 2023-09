The Reds placed Duarte on the 15-day injured list Friday with right shoulder tightness.

Duarte's injury will put an early end to what has been a solid campaign. The 26-year-old finishes with a 3.69 ERA and 1.39 WHIP through 31.2 innings while also picking up the first save of his MLB career. Carson Spiers was recalled from Triple-A Louisville as a corresponding move.