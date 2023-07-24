Duarte was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Monday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Duarte was replaced on the roster by Levi Stoudt earlier this month and now the two pitchers are trading spots again. He holds a 2.77 ERA but a 10:9 K:BB over 13 frames with the big club this season.
