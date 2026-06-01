Reds' Edwin Arroyo: Moving up to majors

The Reds recalled Arroyo from Triple-A Louisville on Monday.

With Elly De La Cruz (hamstring) landing on the 10-day injured list, the Reds will bring the 22-year-old Arroyo aboard for his first taste of the big leagues. The switch-hitting infielder had received reps at three different positions during his time at Triple-A, but he'll likely settle in as the Reds' everyday shortstop for the duration of De La Cruz's stint on the shelf. Even before De La Cruz injured his hamstring in Sunday's 6-4 win over Atlanta, Arroyo had already been building a strong case for a promotion by slashing .323/.383/.562 with 11 home runs and nine stolen bases across 248 plate appearances for Louisville. Arroyo is worthy of at least a cursory pickup in most fantasy leagues while a full-time role likely awaits him.