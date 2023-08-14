De La Cruz went 2-for-5 with a home run in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against Pittsburgh. He was 0-for-4 in the matinee.

De La Cruz made amends for his four-strikeout performance in the afternoon loss, crushing a 442-foot homer to tie the game in the third inning. The outfielder has four hits in 14 at-bats with a triple, a home run and four RBI since being dropped from leadoff to third in the order. The home run was his 10th in 58 games for the Reds and 22nd in 96 combined contests in the minors and majors.