De La Cruz went 3-for-4 with a walk, two steals, two doubles and a run scored during the Reds' 7-3 win over the Angels on Saturday.

De La Cruz was active on the bases during Saturday's win, stealing second base in both the first and seventh inning. It was his first multi-steal game of the year and fifth since the start of the 2025 regular season. De La Cruz is up to five steals in 2026, which is tied for fifth most in the majors. He is slashing .271/.358/.525 with four home runs and seven RBI in 67 plate appearances.