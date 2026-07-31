Reds' Elly De La Cruz: Makes big impact in win

De La Cruz went 3-for-4 with a walk, three doubles, two steals, an RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 3-2 win over Pittsburgh.

De La Cruz, who scored the game-winning run on a walk-off fielder's choice, filled the box score like he's done many times before. The multi-hit effort was his third in the last five games, and the two steals upped his total to 20, the fourth consecutive season with at least 20 thefts. Since the All-Star break, De La Cruz has posted a slash line of .308/.400/.577 with with eight walks, three doubles, one triple, three home runs, four RBI and six steals over 13 games.