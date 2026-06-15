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Reds' Elly De La Cruz: Nearing rehab assignment

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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De La Cruz (hamstring) could be cleared to begin a rehab assignment this weekend, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

The Reds plan to have De La Cruz test his strained right hamstring by running the bases Monday and Tuesday, and if all goes well, the 24-year-old will join a minor-league affiliate for what will presumably be a short rehab stint before he returns to the big club next week. While De La Cruz has been shelved, Matt McLain has taken over as the Reds' primary shortstop, which has cleared the way for Edwin Arroyo and Spencer Steer to pick up more reps at second base.

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