De La Cruz went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks and a run scored in Tuesday's 9-8 win over the Dodgers.

De La Cruz's first career MLB hit was a 112 MPH double to the gap in right center field, which is already the hardest hit ball by any Reds player this season. He showcased his patience by drawing two walks and also recorded a sprint speed of 30.4 feet per second. He has all the tools to be a star and should be a set it and forget it player in fantasy lineups now that he's up in the majors for good.