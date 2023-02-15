De La Cruz will focus on shortstop this spring, despite playing some third base last season and in winter ball, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

The Reds have a slew of shortstop prospects acquired through the draft, via international signings like De La Cruz, and in the trade market the last two seasons, so they'll have to sort out who ultimately sticks at shortstop and who moves elsewhere. For now, De La Cruz remains at short, but due to his size he could move over to third eventually.