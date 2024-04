De La Cruz went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer, two runs scored and a walk in Friday's win over the White Sox.

De La Cruz's fourth home run of the year was a 449-foot moonshot during the Reds' five-run third inning. All four of his homers have come in the last four games. After posting a .718 OPS through nine games, the star shortstop is now slashing .333/.396/.708 with nine extra-base hits and 15 runs through 13 games. Also of note, De La Cruz has gone four straight games without striking out.