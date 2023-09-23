De La Cruz went 1-for-4 with a run scored and two stolen bases in Friday's 7-5 loss to Pittsburgh.

The good and bad of De La Cruz was on the display Friday. He stole second and third base and eventually scored to put the Reds on top in the second inning. He gave back to the opponent later when a throwing error -- his 14th -- allowed Pittsburgh's winning run to score. De La Cruz's bat may slumber, but his legs refuse to take a break. Despite going 3-for-19 over the last seven games, the rookie stole five bases during that stretch. De La Cruz is up to 31 steals through 91 games.