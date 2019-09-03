Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Absent from Tuesday's lineup

Suarez (hand) isn't starting Tuesday's game against the Phillies.

Suarez left Sunday's game against the Cardinals after taking a pitch off his left hand, and while X-rays came back negative, he'll be held out for a second straight day. It's unclear if he'll be available to pinch hit off the bench.

