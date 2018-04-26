Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Activated, starting at third Thursday
Suarez (thumb) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and will start at third base and bat fifth Thursday against the Braves, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Suarez was sidelined for just under three weeks with the fractured right thumb, a far shorter time period than most anticipated when he first suffered the injury. The Reds were comfortable green lighting Suarez's return to the big club after he appeared in back-to-back rehab games with Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday and Wednesday, going 1-for-5 with a double and three walks. With Suarez back in the fold, the likes of Alex Blandino will see fewer reps at the hot corner and transition into more of a utility role while he remains in Cincinnati. Suarez's return should also temporarily quell any discussion of top prospect Nick Senzel earning a call to the big leagues.
