Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Another homer, two more RBI
Suarez went 2-for-3 with a single and a two-run home run in Friday's loss to the Rockies.
After hitting a grand slam in the finale of the Pirates series, Suarez want yard again in the opener in Colorado. Amazingly, Suarez ranks first in the National League in RBI with 40 despite having missed more than two weeks in April with a fractured thumb. He will continue to have plenty of chances to drive in runs while batting behind Joey Votto and Scooter Gennett.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....
-
Regression: Overperforming SPs
Heath Cummings tells you about six pitchers due for regression.