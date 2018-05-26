Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Another homer, two more RBI

Suarez went 2-for-3 with a single and a two-run home run in Friday's loss to the Rockies.

After hitting a grand slam in the finale of the Pirates series, Suarez want yard again in the opener in Colorado. Amazingly, Suarez ranks first in the National League in RBI with 40 despite having missed more than two weeks in April with a fractured thumb. He will continue to have plenty of chances to drive in runs while batting behind Joey Votto and Scooter Gennett.