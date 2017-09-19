Play

Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Attending birth of child

Suarez is away from the team as he attends the birth of his child, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

This explains his absence from Tuesday's lineup. It's unclear when Suarez will rejoin the team at this point, but Patrick Kivlehan and Jose Peraza could benefit from some playing time around the infield in his absence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast