Suarez was reinstated from the paternity list and is starting at third base and batting cleanup Friday against the White Sox.

The 29-year-old missed the past two games while on the paternity list, but he'll rejoin the team after spending a few days with his family. Suarez has a 1.014 OPS with five homers, four doubles and 11 RBI through 14 games in September and will look to pick up where he left off.