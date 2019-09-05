Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Back in action Thursday

Suarez (hand) is starting at third base and hitting third Thursday against the Phillies.

As expected, Suarez returns to action after missing the last three games with a sore hand after getting hit by a pitch Sunday. He is hitting .273 with 11 home runs, 20 runs and 16 RBI in 31 games since the start of August.

