Suarez will move back to shortstop when Mike Moustakas (heel) returns from the IL later this week, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Suarez has been back at his previous third base slot while Moustakas has been out, and that makes the Reds' infield defense better, but the Reds want to keep Jonathan India's bat in the lineup so Suarez will move back to shortstop.