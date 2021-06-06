Suarez went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Saturday's win over the Cardinals.
Suarez broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run shot of Ryan Helsley in the sixth inning, giving him 13 homers on the campaign and snapping a four-game skid with no RBI. He'll look to help the Reds to a four-game series sweep of St. Louis on Sunday.
More News
-
Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Plates two runs Sunday•
-
Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Dropped from leadoff spot•
-
Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Third homer from leadoff spot•
-
Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Day off Friday•
-
Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Homers again out of leadoff spot•
-
Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Gets another spin in leadoff role•