Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Belts two more homers

Suarez went 3-for-4 with two home runs, two runs and three RBI in Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Remarkably, Suarez is now tied with Christian Yelich and Cody Bellinger for third-most home runs in the majors with 44, trailing Mike Trout and Peter Alonso, who both sit at 45 long balls. He has established himself as one of the premier power threats in the game.