Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Blasts 15th homer Wednesday

Suarez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Tigers.

His sixth-inning blast gave the Reds a 3-2 lead that they wouldn't relinquish. Suarez now has 15 homers on the year, and his .295/.382/.571 slash line puts him well on his way to career highs in all three categories.

