Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Blasts 19th home run
Suarez went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, a walk and two runs scored Wednesday against the Padres.
Suarez took advantage of a matchup with struggling starter Travis Wood, taking him deep in the third inning for his 19th long ball of the season. The 26-year-old's bat has started to catch up to his exceptional glove at third base over the past two seasons, as he's showing last year's 21-homer campaign was no fluke. Suarez's isolated power also jumped over the .200 mark with this performance, representing a tremendous improvement from his previous high of .167.
More News
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Rhys Hoskins?
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...