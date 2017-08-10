Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Blasts 19th home run

Suarez went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, a walk and two runs scored Wednesday against the Padres.

Suarez took advantage of a matchup with struggling starter Travis Wood, taking him deep in the third inning for his 19th long ball of the season. The 26-year-old's bat has started to catch up to his exceptional glove at third base over the past two seasons, as he's showing last year's 21-homer campaign was no fluke. Suarez's isolated power also jumped over the .200 mark with this performance, representing a tremendous improvement from his previous high of .167.